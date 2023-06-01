Reid Detmers will be starting for the Los Angeles Angels when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Astros (-190). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 22-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.4% of those games).

Houston has gone 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Houston has played in 55 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-27-1).

The Astros have a 4-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-13 17-10 11-7 20-16 22-18 9-5

