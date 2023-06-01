Thursday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (32-23) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (30-27) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 victory for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (5-4) for the Astros and Reid Detmers (0-4) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 27 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 17-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Houston has scored 246 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule