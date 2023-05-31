Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 49 hits and an OBP of .394 this season.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 36 of 48 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 48), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (50.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (29.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 30 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|20 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Varland (2-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
