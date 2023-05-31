Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .245.
- In 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%) Pena has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Varland makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
