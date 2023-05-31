Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins and Louie Varland on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (24 of 39), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 15 games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Varland (2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
