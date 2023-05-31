Sportsbooks have listed player props for Yordan Alvarez, Byron Buxton and others when the Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has put up 49 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He has a slash line of .283/.394/.590 on the season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .240/.335/.385 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 at Athletics May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .221/.324/.448 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has collected 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .211/.303/.378 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

