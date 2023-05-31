How to Watch the Astros vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa among those expected to produce at the plate.
Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 56 total home runs.
- Houston is 21st in MLB, slugging .391.
- The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (244 total).
- The Astros' .315 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.191).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Brown is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Brown will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|James Kaprielian
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Alek Manoah
