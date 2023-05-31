The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 56 total home runs.

Houston is 21st in MLB, slugging .391.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (244 total).

The Astros' .315 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff leads the majors.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.191).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Brown is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Brown will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Alek Manoah

