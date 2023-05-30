The Dallas Wings (2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (0-4) at College Park Center on Tuesday, May 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

In its most recent game, Dallas lost to Chicago 94-88 on the road, with Arike Ogunbowale (27 PTS, 2 STL, 36 FG%, 4-12 from 3PT) and Satou Sabally (24 PTS, 8 REB, 56.3 FG%) the standout performers.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - - Kayla McBride Out Personal Reasons 10 5 2

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX

ESPN3 and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders (2022)

Ogunbowale put up 19.7 points per game last season while adding 3.6 assists.

Natasha Howard grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game.

Ogunbowale connected on 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Ogunbowale grabbed 1.5 steals per game. Howard averaged one block an outing.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 167.5

