Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Twins on May 30, 2023
Byron Buxton and Yordan Alvarez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 48 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI.
- He has a .284/.397/.598 slash line on the year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 48 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .235/.332/.368 so far this year.
- Bregman takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles and four RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (7-1) for his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- The 26-year-old's 2.21 ERA ranks fifth, .951 WHIP ranks third, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Angels
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .225/.325/.455 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashing .210/.304/.381 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
