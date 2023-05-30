On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .235.

Bregman is batting .381 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 19 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year (26 of 53), with two or more runs five times (9.4%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 27 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings