On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Pena has gotten a hit in 32 of 50 games this season (64.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pena has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 24 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.205 AVG .288
.275 OBP .316
.425 SLG .438
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 22/3
5 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 25
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Gray (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 1.82 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
