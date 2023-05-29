The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

Meyers has recorded a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this season, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 38 games (39.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 19 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings