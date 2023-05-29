Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has six doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .215.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins are sending Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks first, 1.196 WHIP ranks 36th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.