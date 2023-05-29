On Monday, May 29 at 4:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (31-21) host the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at Minute Maid Park. J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Twins.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +100 moneyline odds. Houston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +165 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.82 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 20-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (58.8% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have an 8-1 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win five times (26.3%) in those contests.

The Twins have a mark of 5-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

