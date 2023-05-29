How to Watch the Astros vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Monday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 23rd in MLB action with 53 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 20th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .246 batting average.
- Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (234 total).
- The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.18 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.175).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Colin Rea
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|James Kaprielian
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Patrick Sandoval
