Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to get to Sonny Gray when he starts for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Twins have +105 odds to upset. Houston is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -125 +105 8 -110 -110 -1.5 +155 -190

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 8-1.
  • The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros are 22-15 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Houston has a 20-14 record (winning 58.8% of its games).
  • The Astros have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-26-1).
  • The Astros have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
14-11 17-10 11-6 19-15 21-16 9-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.