Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (31-21) taking on the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-1, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.82 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.

This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 20-14 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 234 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).

Astros Schedule