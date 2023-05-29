Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (31-21) taking on the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-1, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.82 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 8-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Astros have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.
  • This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.
  • Houston has a record of 20-14 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored 234 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 23 @ Brewers L 6-0 J.P. France vs Colin Rea
May 24 @ Brewers L 4-0 Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
May 26 @ Athletics W 5-2 Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
May 27 @ Athletics W 6-3 Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
May 28 @ Athletics W 10-1 Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
May 29 Twins - J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
May 30 Twins - Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
May 31 Twins - Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
June 1 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
June 2 Angels - Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
June 3 Angels - J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval

