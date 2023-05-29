Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .235 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Bregman is batting .350 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (32 of 52), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has an RBI in 19 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks first, 1.196 WHIP ranks 36th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
