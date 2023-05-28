Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yordan Alvarez (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .402 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 34 of 45 games this year (75.6%), including multiple hits nine times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (24.4%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 51.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 28.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (27 of 45), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (63.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (31.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (59.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.81 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
