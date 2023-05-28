After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Luis Medina) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), with at least two hits 14 times (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 51), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.1% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 26 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings