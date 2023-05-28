On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven in a run in 17 games this season (34.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.9% of his games this year (23 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

