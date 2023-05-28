Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .256.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has driven home a run in nine games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 14 games this season (37.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.81 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (1-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
