Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .211 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.81 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (0-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
