The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .236.
  • Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), with at least two hits 12 times (23.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bregman has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (51.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .242
.265 OBP .390
.230 SLG .455
2 XBH 7
1 HR 3
4 RBI 12
12/8 K/BB 5/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 26
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (46.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.81).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
