Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .688 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 44), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 52.3% of his games this year (23 of 44), with more than one RBI 13 times (29.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season (26 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (61.9%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (33.3%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (61.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.83 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Muller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
