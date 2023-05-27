Max Domi will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Domi's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

Domi has a goal in 17 games this season out of 80 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 39 of 80 games this year, Domi has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Domi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 10 56 Points 4 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.