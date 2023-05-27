Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)
- Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked seventh and he was sixth in slugging.
- Altuve got a hit in 103 of 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- He homered in 17.5% of his games last season (154 in all), going deep in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Altuve picked up an RBI in 41 games last year out 154 (26.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 52.6% of his games last season (81 of 154), he scored at least one run, and in 25 (16.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.325
|AVG
|.271
|.402
|OBP
|.370
|.562
|SLG
|.500
|37
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|15
|25
|RBI
|32
|40/33
|K/BB
|47/33
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|76
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (30.3%)
|42 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|39 (51.3%)
|12 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (19.7%)
|18 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (30.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Muller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
