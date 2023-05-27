Saturday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (22-28) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (0-3) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 12, or 48%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Reds have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cincinnati has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (226 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Phillies L 2-1 Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker May 23 Mets W 7-2 Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill May 24 Mets W 4-2 Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga May 25 Mets L 10-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco May 26 Reds L 9-0 Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene May 27 Reds - Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson May 28 Reds - Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft May 29 Rays - Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan May 30 Rays - Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin May 31 Rays - Justin Steele vs TBA June 2 @ Padres - Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha

Reds Schedule