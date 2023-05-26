The Dallas Wings (1-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (0-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, May 26 at 10:00 PM ET.

Dallas were winners at home over Atlanta 85-78 last time out, and was led by Arike Ogunbowale (27 PTS, 3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 4-14 from 3PT) and Satou Sabally (25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT).

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Wings Player Leaders (2022)

Ogunbowale scored 19.7 points per game and dished out 3.6 assists per game last season.

Natasha Howard collected 7.3 rebounds per game.

Ogunbowale made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Ogunbowale averaged 1.5 steals per game. Howard collected 1.0 block a contest.

Wings vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -4.5 160.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.