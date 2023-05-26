The Dallas Wings (1-0) battle the Seattle Storm (0-1) on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 86 Wings 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-7.4)

Seattle (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Wings vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Dallas covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Dallas' games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wings Performance Insights

With 82.9 points per game on offense, the Wings were fourth in the WNBA last season. Defensively, they ceded 82.8 points per contest, which ranked seventh in the league.

With 32.7 rebounds allowed per game, Dallas ranked third-best in the league. It ranked eighth in the league by pulling down 33.8 boards per contest.

The Wings were top-five last season in turnovers, second-best in the league with 12.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings made 7.8 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) last season, while owning a 34.3% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

The Wings ceded 7.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) last season, while allowing a 34.3% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Dallas attempted 45.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 66.9% of the shots it took (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 33.1% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.