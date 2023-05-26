On Friday, May 26, 2023, the Dallas Wings (1-0) play the Seattle Storm (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-4.5) 160 -200 +170
BetMGM Wings (-4.5) 160.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Wings (-4.5) 161.5 -210 +160

Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Wings covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Storm went 17-13-0 ATS last season.
  • Wings games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.
  • A total of 17 of the Storm's games last season went over the point total.

