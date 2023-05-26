The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 113th in slugging.

In 77.5% of his 40 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 40 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Dubon has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), he has scored, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .226 AVG .343 .234 OBP .371 .242 SLG .463 1 XBH 7 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/1 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 22 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (81.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

