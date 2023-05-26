Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .256.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this season (25.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.88 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has an 8.68 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
