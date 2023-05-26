The Houston Astros (28-21) visit the Oakland Athletics (10-42) to open a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Friday. The Astros are coming off a series defeat to the Brewers, and the Athletics a series loss to the Mariners.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (4-1) for the Astros and James Kaprielian (0-4) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (4-1, 3.37 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-4, 8.68 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will send Brown (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.37 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in nine games this season.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Hunter Brown vs. Athletics

The Athletics are batting .222 this season, 30th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .362 (28th in the league) with 54 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Athletics to go 5-for-21 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .297 batting average against him.

Kaprielian is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Kaprielian will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 innings per outing).

James Kaprielian vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros team that is hitting .244 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .381 (24th in the league) with 45 total home runs (24th in MLB play).

Kaprielian has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Astros this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .188 batting average over one appearance.

