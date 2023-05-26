Friday's game features the Houston Astros (28-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-42) facing off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on May 26) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 8-6 victory for the Astros.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (4-1, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to James Kaprielian (0-4, 8.68 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 8, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 19 (55.9%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won two of its three games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 21st in the majors with 213 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.25).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule