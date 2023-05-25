Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25 on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are the underdog (-105) in this decisive game against the Stars (-115).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 62.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (44-26).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 44-26 record (winning 62.9% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 53.5%.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
