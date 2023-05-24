Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)
- Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.
- Altuve picked up a hit in 66.9% of his games last year (103 of 154), with multiple hits in 47 of those contests (30.5%).
- He hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games last season (154 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Altuve drove in a run in 26.6% of his games last year (41 of 154), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 81 of 154 games last year, with multiple runs in 25 of those games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.325
|AVG
|.271
|.402
|OBP
|.370
|.562
|SLG
|.500
|37
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|15
|25
|RBI
|32
|40/33
|K/BB
|47/33
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|76
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (30.3%)
|42 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|39 (51.3%)
|12 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (19.7%)
|18 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (30.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Brewers allowed 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- The Brewers are sending Houser (0-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
