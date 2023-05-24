Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .229.
- McCormick has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (six of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- Houser (0-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
