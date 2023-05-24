The Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) host the Houston Astros (28-20) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Brewers will give the nod to Adrian Houser and the Astros will counter with Brandon Bielak (1-1, 2.89 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.07 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (1-1) takes the mound first for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .329 batting average against him.

Bielak is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 frames per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers' Houser (0-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .322 in three games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.