Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, airing on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-0 in the series. Bookmakers list the Golden Knights as underdogs in this matchup, with +120 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 55 of 95 games this season.

The Stars are 21-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Vegas has won six of its nine games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-182)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.50 3.30

