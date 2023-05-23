Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars and the Golden Knights take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players