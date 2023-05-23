Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)
- Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.
- In 66.9% of his 154 games last season, Altuve had a hit. He also had 47 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 27 of 154 games in 2022 (17.5%), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.6% of his 154 games a year ago, Altuve drove in a run (41 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (7.8%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 81 times in 154 games (52.6%) last season, including 25 occasions when he scored more than once (16.2%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.325
|AVG
|.271
|.402
|OBP
|.370
|.562
|SLG
|.500
|37
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|15
|25
|RBI
|32
|40/33
|K/BB
|47/33
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|76
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (30.3%)
|42 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|39 (51.3%)
|12 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (19.7%)
|18 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (30.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
