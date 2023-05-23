Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 20 of them.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 64.2% that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 8 77 Points 6 28 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

