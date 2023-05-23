Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Brewers Player Props
|Astros vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Meyers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.7% of them.
- In three games this year, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Meyers has driven in a run in nine games this season (25.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 35 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- Rea (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.52 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.