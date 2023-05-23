Chas McCormick -- batting .233 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .242 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has driven home a run in six games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 9 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings