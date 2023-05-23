Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (28-19) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-0) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (0-3).

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite nine times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 16-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.5 per game).

The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

