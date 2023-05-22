Player prop bet options for Yordan Alvarez, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 28th, .968 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1 at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has recorded 43 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashed .293/.387/.571 so far this season.

Alvarez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has collected 45 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.358/.460 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 42 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.339/.417 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 33 hits with four doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI.

He's slashed .246/.344/.522 so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

