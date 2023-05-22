How to Watch the Astros vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker and Rowdy Tellez will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 25th in MLB action with 40 total home runs.
- Houston's .378 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- Houston is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (201 total).
- The Astros are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.21 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.197).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Cristian Javier (4-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Javier is looking to register his fourth straight quality start in this game.
- Javier will try to prolong a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|James Kaprielian
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Corbin Burnes
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Corbin Burnes
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Muller
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Drew Rucinski
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Medina
