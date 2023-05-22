Astros vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) and the Houston Astros (27-19) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (4-1) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (4-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 9-0.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 32 times and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 32 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 18-14 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 201 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros' 3.21 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Muller
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Drew Rucinski
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
