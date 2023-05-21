Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Heiskanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:29 per game on the ice, is +12.

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 47 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 19 occasions.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 64.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 7 73 Points 2 11 Goals 0 62 Assists 2

